Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Life360, Inc. $LIF

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 269.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,935 shares during the quarter. Life360 makes up 1.1% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Life360 were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Life360 by 937.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Life360 by 433.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Life360 in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Life360 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Life360 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Life360 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Life360 Price Performance

Life360 stock opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.27. Life360, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $112.54. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.47 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.26 million. Life360 had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 6.46%. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Life360

In related news, CEO Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $422,823.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 329,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,634,982.73. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell John Burke sold 16,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $1,472,670.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,172.60. This trade represents a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,729 shares of company stock worth $8,926,157. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

