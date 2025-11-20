Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Invests $1.16 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,237,930.44. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,000. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,452 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,397. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5,433.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 price target (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,139.21.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,690.77 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4,096.23 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $151.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,214.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,407.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.Booking’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

