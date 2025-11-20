Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Invests $1.19 Million in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 626.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,364,000 after acquiring an additional 778,652 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $33,872,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3,921.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 375,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 366,515 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,514,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $16,370,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stephens cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $41.54.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $34.17 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

