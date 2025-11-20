Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Invests $1.21 Million in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 690.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 67,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 58,604 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 1,681.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 54.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 962,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,211,000 after buying an additional 338,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,988,000 after acquiring an additional 391,923 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 383.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,258,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344,796 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $47.18.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

