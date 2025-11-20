Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Invests $1.48 Million in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 1,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,467,000 after acquiring an additional 105,768 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 632,200.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 63,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 63,220 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,632,000 after purchasing an additional 27,912 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Carvana by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,785,000 after buying an additional 1,109,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $329.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.13 and a 200 day moving average of $339.14. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $148.25 and a 12 month high of $413.33.

Insider Activity at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,405,520. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,769,740. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 396,452 shares of company stock worth $144,553,806 over the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.16.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

