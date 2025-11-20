Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Invests $1.55 Million in NexGen Energy $NXE

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 223,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $4,038,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 97.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,728,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after buying an additional 854,560 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 131.7% in the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 746,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 424,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 54.8% in the second quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,608,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after buying an additional 569,754 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXE opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.44. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised NexGen Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

