Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Invests $1.89 Million in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HubSpot by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 714,980 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 548.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,341,000 after buying an additional 672,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,407,000 after buying an additional 201,994 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,963,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 64.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,431,000 after acquiring an additional 133,720 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $360.58 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $356.64 and a one year high of $881.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,507.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $458.85 and its 200-day moving average is $515.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $606.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.41.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,000. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares in the company, valued at $28,138,500. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 42,598 shares of company stock worth $20,933,617 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

