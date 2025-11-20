Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Invests $2.06 Million in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,290 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYZ. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,811,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,871,680. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $493,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 285,551 shares in the company, valued at $21,416,325. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 76,160 shares of company stock worth $5,899,556 over the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYZ. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Block from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Block from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Block from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.36.

Shares of XYZ opened at $61.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.73.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 12.99%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

