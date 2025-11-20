Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Invests $2.42 Million in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 27.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 602,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,835,000 after purchasing an additional 131,465 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 508,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,113,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,376,000 after buying an additional 357,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,897,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 322,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,040,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $243.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.96 and a twelve month high of $282.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.24.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.16. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 8,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $2,276,152.38. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,047.38. This represents a 30.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIT. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

