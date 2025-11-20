Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Invests $3.17 Million in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,000. Markel Group accounts for about 0.9% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Markel Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,167,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,332,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 371,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $694,502,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 204,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $357,512,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 146,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,105,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $2,042.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,949.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,949.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,621.89 and a 52-week high of $2,109.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.77 by $8.13. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.