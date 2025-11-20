Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 58.7% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.8% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $4,221,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,410 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,520. The trade was a 34.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

