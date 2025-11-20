Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,866,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,456,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,713 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 200,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $220.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.14.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.0%

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $195.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.56 and a 200-day moving average of $175.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $202.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

