Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.19.

NYSE:PEG opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $405,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 26,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,612.22. This represents a 15.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

