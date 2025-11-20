Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $4,876,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 338,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 61.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 48,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $40,252,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Newmont Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $87.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Newmont Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. CIBC set a $112.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Newmont from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.99.
Insider Transactions at Newmont
In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,517.44. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $906,799. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
