Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,704,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,114,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,681,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,697,000 after purchasing an additional 880,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1,632.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 771,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,430,000 after buying an additional 727,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

EXLS opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $529.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $350,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,532.96. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

