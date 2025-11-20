Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 147,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 95.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,949,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,687 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 322,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 57,966 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,932,567 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,976,000 after buying an additional 48,905 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 302,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 25,093 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:KGC opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%.The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark downgraded Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.