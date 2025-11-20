Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Ferguson plc $FERG

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000. Ferguson makes up approximately 0.7% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,165,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 65.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,740,000 after buying an additional 1,755,464 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 769.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,266,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,249 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 13.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,576,000 after acquiring an additional 827,355 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,168,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,408,000 after acquiring an additional 806,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,279,864.92. This represents a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jake Schlicher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $700,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,741.52. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.2%

FERG stock opened at $237.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $256.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FERG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.99 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

About Ferguson

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

