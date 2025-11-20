Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New $4.75 Million Investment in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,000. Insmed comprises about 1.3% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,268,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,393,675,000 after acquiring an additional 49,149 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Insmed by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,923,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,938,000 after acquiring an additional 219,131 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 109.2% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,446,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,382 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,314,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,555,000 after purchasing an additional 97,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,423,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,890,000 after purchasing an additional 59,952 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Insmed from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $142.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $171.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $1,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 262,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,190,318.25. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.78, for a total transaction of $4,985,951.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,889.56. The trade was a 33.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,922 shares of company stock worth $43,533,383. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insmed Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of INSM stock opened at $203.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.38. Insmed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $205.11.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The company had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

