Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ralliant in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralliant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Ralliant Stock Performance

Shares of RAL opened at $46.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 36.35. Ralliant Corporation has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $55.08.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Ralliant’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

About Ralliant

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

