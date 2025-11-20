Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 634.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 579.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 310,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 264,535 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson set a $102.00 target price on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $82.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 13.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

