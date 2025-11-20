Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 197,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,277,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 2.8% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 174.7% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $661,000. North Forty Two & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Forty Two & Co. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $782,000.

GDX stock opened at $76.39 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $85.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

