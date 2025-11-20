Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Purchases 10,240 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 334.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

