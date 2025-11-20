Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Purchases 11,480 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $151.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.13 and a 200 day moving average of $150.65. The company has a market cap of $305.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.55.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

