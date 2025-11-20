Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Purchases 30,895 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 461.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation comprises about 1.2% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,347,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,440 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 67.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,075,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,839,000 after buying an additional 1,238,294 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $61,546,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,412,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 601.8% in the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 450,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,050,000 after acquiring an additional 386,549 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David Moreno bought 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.89 per share, for a total transaction of $670,037.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,037.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.11.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $164.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.85 and a 200-day moving average of $142.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.67. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $75.06 and a 52-week high of $194.36.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 370.51%. The business had revenue of $667.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

