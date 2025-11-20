Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Purchases 3,300 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in Linde by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the second quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.83.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $413.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $450.77 and a 200 day moving average of $461.74. The company has a market capitalization of $192.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $486.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

