Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Purchases 600 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,815,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 124,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,344,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $149,963,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 79,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,819,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,829.88 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,473.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,412.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,802.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,893.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $41.51 by $3.11. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,000.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,157.50.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

