Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Position in Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 40,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Primo Brands by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $6,967,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Primo Brands by 34.9% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 223,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 57,736 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Primo Brands by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Primo Brands by 16.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David W. Hass acquired 15,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $249,946.10. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,143.95. The trade was a 32.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Cramer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $78,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,396.26. The trade was a 39.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 203,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,674 over the last three months. 58.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRMB shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Primo Brands from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Primo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of PRMB stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. Primo Brands Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.03%.

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

