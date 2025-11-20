Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Shares in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $822,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth about $2,688,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,623,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $192,755. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $1,049,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,860,012.80. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.27). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 1,639.59%.The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1236.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered AST SpaceMobile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $42.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.27.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ASTS
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- End the Year Strong With These 3 Comeback Champions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.