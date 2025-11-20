Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 180,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for 1.0% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,993,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,206,000 after buying an additional 404,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,430,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,695 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,498,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,062,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after buying an additional 666,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,482,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,386,000 after acquiring an additional 33,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Macquarie set a $29.80 price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

TME stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

