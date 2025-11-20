Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 348,600 B2Gold Corp. $BTG

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 348,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in B2Gold by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 25.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 206,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 432,776 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 109,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.44. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. B2Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on B2Gold from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cormark downgraded B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on B2Gold from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on BTG

B2Gold Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.