Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 348,600 B2Gold Corp. $BTG

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 348,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in B2Gold by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 25.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 206,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 432,776 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 109,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
B2Gold Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.44. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00.
B2Gold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on B2Gold from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cormark downgraded B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on B2Gold from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.
View Our Latest Analysis on BTG
B2Gold Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than B2Gold
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- End the Year Strong With These 3 Comeback Champions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.