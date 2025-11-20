Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 38,700 Global X Uranium ETF $URA

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 38,533 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 69,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 3.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $45.14 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.10.
Global X Uranium ETF Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Uranium ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- End the Year Strong With These 3 Comeback Champions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.