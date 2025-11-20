Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 38,700 Global X Uranium ETF $URA

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 38,533 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 69,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $45.14 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

