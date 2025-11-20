Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.5% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $288.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $209.77 and a one year high of $324.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.62.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 80.38%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.