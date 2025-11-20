Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 158.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Carpenter Technology comprises about 0.7% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 40.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1,121.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 149.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 115,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after buying an additional 69,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.7% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 61,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS opened at $324.09 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $138.61 and a fifty-two week high of $342.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.18 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.14.

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $843,762.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,240,400. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

