Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Sells 11,530 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,885,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,127,000 after purchasing an additional 674,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,781,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,304,000 after buying an additional 842,925 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,510,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,138,000 after buying an additional 2,797,490 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,972,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,542 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,867,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,191,000 after acquiring an additional 196,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.18.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 2.0%

IPG stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

