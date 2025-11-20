Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,190 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,410 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,804,000 after acquiring an additional 282,050 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 718.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.47.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of LNG opened at $209.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.70 and a 12 month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,216.32. The trade was a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.