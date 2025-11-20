Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Sells 197,800 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,016 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 197,800 shares during the period. Rio Tinto makes up 0.7% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 11.7% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 85,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 33,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

RIO opened at $69.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rio Tinto PLC has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $73.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIO

Rio Tinto Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.