Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Sells 21,700 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 246,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Trade Desk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.7%

TTD opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

