Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Sells 23,850 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,850 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 356.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $52.54 on Thursday. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tractor Supply from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

