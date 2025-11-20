Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,625 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 310.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock opened at $929.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $866.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $676.28. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,020.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%.The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.62, for a total transaction of $2,027,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,990,417.88. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.72, for a total transaction of $3,834,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,604,755.20. This trade represents a 15.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,078 shares of company stock worth $15,242,037. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, October 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson set a $810.00 target price on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.