Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Sells 29,903 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited Sponsored ADR $HCM

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,903 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of HUTCHMED worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCM. XY Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 113,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 66,460 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 78.3% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 8.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 128.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 222,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 124,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 23.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HUTCHMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

