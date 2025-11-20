Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Sells 660 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for about 0.8% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 103.7% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,247,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 117,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 21.3% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total value of $214,646.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,608.16. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.28.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $273.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.54 and a 52 week high of $310.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.53.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $789.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

