Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Sells 8,430 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.0% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 673.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 218,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after acquiring an additional 109,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $635,130.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,403,347.90. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.27, for a total value of $4,512,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,517,119.43. The trade was a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 78,328 shares of company stock worth $35,705,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ALNY opened at $460.76 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.87 and a fifty-two week high of $495.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.21. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of -186.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
