Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes $1.43 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,262 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 115,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 50,471 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 321.6% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,581.1% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $24,345,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $171.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.67 and its 200-day moving average is $199.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.08. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $140.81 and a one year high of $312.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.66 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MANH. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.42.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

