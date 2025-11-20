Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes $1.84 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Dbs Bank raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $786.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $785.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $786.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $715.26. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $841.28. The firm has a market cap of $235.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

