Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes $2.04 Million Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,695 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navalign LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 22,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director William H. Mcraven bought 5,768 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $499,970.24. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Capital One Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:COP opened at $88.03 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.90. The company has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

