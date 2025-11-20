Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes $2.18 Million Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in CME Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in CME Group by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $311,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $263,530.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,511.23. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 262 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,540,742.21. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $272.49 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.62 and a twelve month high of $290.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.27 and its 200 day moving average is $272.82. The company has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.