Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes $3.42 Million Position in Denison Mine Corp $DNN

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,877,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000. Denison Mine makes up approximately 0.9% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Denison Mine by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 954,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Denison Mine by 50.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Denison Mine by 13.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mine by 29.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Denison Mine by 6.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNN stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. Denison Mine Corp has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Desjardins raised shares of Denison Mine to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

