Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 80.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,717,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,675,000 after buying an additional 764,980 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 402.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,257,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822,673 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

In other Flutter Entertainment news, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total transaction of $1,253,313.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,813.50. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $339.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research cut Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Peel Hunt lowered Flutter Entertainment from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $352.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE FLUT opened at $193.38 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $313.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26 and a beta of 1.84.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.