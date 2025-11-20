Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 116.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 116.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA opened at $356.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.83 and a 1 year high of $403.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.63.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total transaction of $507,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,959,260.20. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,675. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $455.00 price target on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial raised shares of LPL Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $490.00 to $462.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.00.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

