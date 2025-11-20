Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RVMD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,787,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,821,000 after buying an additional 966,230 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,472,000 after buying an additional 1,304,347 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,982,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,177,000 after purchasing an additional 801,205 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth $59,173,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,682,000 after acquiring an additional 585,358 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $218,790.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 145,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,138. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 5,238 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $210,410.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 113,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,823.38. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,033 shares of company stock worth $11,566,908. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RVMD stock opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $71.62. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

